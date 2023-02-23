Deadly Dog Baits Found At Central Coast Beach

Pearl Beach pet owners and parents are warned after discovering dozens of deadly dog baits spread across on the sand.

Catherine Hyland, the owner of Minnie the cavoodle, found her pet started vomiting around an hour after consuming bait on the beach.

Ms Hyland then took the pieces to a hardware store at Umina, where she was urged to take Minnie to the vet.

Listen to the full episode below:

When Minnie was admitted to the Animal Referral Hospital at West Gosford, Ms Hyland was told Minnie needed a plasma transfusion as rat poison was found inside the dog baits.

Ms Hyland said, “It has been stressful and heartbreakingly sad”. She has so far spent almost $5,500 on vet bills to help Minnie recover.

The Pearl Beach Progress Association has urged residents to remove the dog baits if they have seen them and report directly to the council and Woy Woy Police.

“The baits may have been placed deliberately and as such, the council has reported the incident to the Environment Protection Authority as the appropriate agency that administers and enforces the Pesticide Act,” a spokesperson from Central Coast Council said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

NSW police have confirmed that the case is under investigation.

NSW has strict laws against poisoning domestic animals. Any breach of this law attracts a maximum penalty of $110,000 in the case of a corporation and a fine of $22,000 in the case of an individual.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits: