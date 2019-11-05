Deadline for Mildura Mayoral contest

By 6pm tonight Mildura Rural City Councillors may have appointed a new Mayor and Deputy mayor.

A Special Council Meeting's being held from half past five - to determine who will lead the chamber into 2020.

Simon Clemence has been Mayor for the past year - and will reveal at the meeting whether he wants to seek a second term.

Councillors Jason Modica and Min Poole are expected to provide a contest, in spite of what decision Mayor Clemence makes.