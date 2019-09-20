DCYSI Is Hosting A School Holiday Program!

It's almost time for the kids to hang up their backpacks for another school holiday!

Luckily, the kids won't need a baby sitter because Darumbal Community Youth Service has a free school holiday program.

From Tuesday, October 1st until Thursday, October 3rd kids between the ages of 10 and 16 are invited to participate in DCYSI NRL and Netball experience at Jardine Park and Southside United.

Most of the equipment will be supplied so if you're interested, all you will need to bring is boots or joggers, a hat, water, a towel and protective equipment (mouth guard and head guard).

So if you're keen, make sure to call the DCYSI on 4922 6180 to register before spots run out!

