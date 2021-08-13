David Schwimmer FINALLY Addresses Jennifer Aniston Romance Rumours

In case you haven't heard, longtime Friends fans got their panties in a knot over rumours that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer (a.k.a Ross and Rachel) are now dating in real life.

For those who aren't familiar with the Ross and Rachel situation, Schwimmer and Aniston's Friends romance was arguably one of the most famous TV relationships of all time.

The couple brought us the famous line "we were on a break" which stemmed from Ross and Rachel's first official break up from their on again, off again romance.

During the highly anticipated Friends reunion special which aired on Binge, Aniston and Schwimmer shocked fans everywhere when they admitted they had 'real-life' crushes on each other during the first season.

Their public declaration of feelings was paired with straight up adorable footage from behind the scenes of the duo shamelessly flirting in front of their co-stars, which kind of makes us feel naive for not figuring this all out much earlier.

While they admittedly had feelings for each other, Schwimmer described the two of them as "ships passing" because one of them was always in a relationship.

Since the reunion aired, rumours have been swirling that the two had finally managed to get together after a course close to the stars said Schwimmer had "been spending time at Jen's home".

Naturally, fans went crazy and have been waiting with bated breath for confirmation. Well, the time has come for confirmation and unfortunately, it's not what we wanted to hear.

A representative for Schwimmer apparently told Elle UK magazine that these rumours are entirely "false".

I know, I too can hear the collective hearts of Friends fans everywhere shattering. It looks like the rumour was nothing but scandalous gossip and we are all pretty darn disappointed.

Oh, well. We're still allowed to hold our breath for a sneaky romance in the future!I mean, if it happened for J-Lo and Ben, it could happen for Jen and David too right?

