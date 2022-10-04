David Pocock Awarded Athlete Of The Year At Inaugural Sport Awards

"Honoured" to be recognised

Article heading image for David Pocock Awarded Athlete Of The Year At Inaugural Sport Awards

Getty Images

19 hours ago

David Pocock
Athlete of the Year
Climate Change
BBC
Listen Live!
David Pocock
Athlete of the Year
Climate Change
BBC
David Pocock
Athlete of the Year
Climate Change
BBC
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs