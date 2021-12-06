Dave Grohl's Daughter Blows Us Away Singing Amy Winehouse Cover

We know Dave Grohl very well. From his time in Nirvana to his legacy with the Foo Fighters... but there's another Grohl you better get familiar with.

That's Violet Grohl.

She's the daughter of Dave and has debuted a cover of the Amy Winehouse song "Take the Box" for the Foo Fighters frontman's annual celebration "The Hanukkah Sessions".

This isn't the first time we've heard Violet's amazing voice, back in 2018 she covered the Adele song "When We Were Young" at an event with her Dad.

She's got a big career ahead of her!

