Dates Confirmed For The Inaugural Tasmanian Disability Festival

With Dark Mofo over, many Tasmanians were left wondering what was next on the social calendar, but finally, there was something on the horizon for people of all abilities.

The Tasmanian Disability Festival promoters announced they had locked in dates for the inaugural event, 12 months later than it was first planned to kick off.

The December-long Launceston festival was set to include a variety of events, including the Tasmanian Disability Festival Gala Dinner & Awards Night, the Tasmanian Disability Festival Interactive Expo, and the Tasmanian Disability Festival Art Prize.

Director, Dan Ryan, said there was a need for the event in Tasmania.

“One in four Tasmanians live with disability, so it’s higher than the national average. There is definitely a need for the community to connect with each other, to show their skills and capabilities, and for us as a broader community to recognize some of the significant contributions that people are making, who live with disability, work within the sector and/or are carers of those who live with disability.” - Dan Ryan

All further information for the event can be found here.

