Date Set For Kids To Receive Jab, As Cabinet Meet To Discuss Booster Shots

Children will soon become eligible for their vaccination against COVID-19, the nationwide rollout will continue early next year.

From January 10 all Australian kids aged between 5 to 11 will have the opportunity to receive their vaccination.

Bookings will be available to receive the Pfizer vaccine, while Moderna is seeking approval in the rollout.

ATAGI said the vaccine rollout for the younger generation was important to protect from any potential illness that arise during a COVID outbreak.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government strongly recommend children receive their jab.

"Australians can be reassured that by vaccinating their children against COVID-19 they have done everything possible to keep their child safe from this virus," he said.

"Vaccinating children can also help reduce community transmission and help prevent children passing the virus on to younger siblings, grandparents and the wider community.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will meet with the National Cabinet on Friday to discuss the timeframe for booster shots across the country.

Morrison explained the Government will look to bring the date for COVID booster shots forward.

The current recommendation to receive the third jab is six months after the second dose, however the emergence of the Omicron variant has forced countries to shorten the time frame.

