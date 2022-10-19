Date For First Australian Royal Tour Announced

The New South Wales Government have announced a visit from the royal family scheduled for 2024.

News of the visit was revealed by the state parliament on Wednesday, 19 October 2022

The royal family will arrive in Australia for the 200th anniversary of the NSW Legislative Council.

State governor Margaret Beazley announced the program for the anniversary which includes a visit from the British royal family.

This will be the royal family’s first visit since the appointment of the new monarch King Charles III.

It has not yet been revealed which members of the royal family will be joining the royal tour.

Governor Beazley said the anniversary celebrations will commemorate the lengthy incorporation of democracy in Australian politics.

“The establishment, in 1823, of the Legislative Council as the first legislative body in Australia was to have defining and profound impacts," she said.

"In celebrating the Bicentenary of the Legislative Council, we celebrate its role in our parliamentary democracy, as required by s5 of the NSW Constitution: ‘to make laws for the peace, welfare, and good government of New South Wales'.”

