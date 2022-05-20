Darren McMullen On Who He Butts Heads With Most On Celebrity Apprentice!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by TV presenter Darren McMullen, who is one of the celebs front and centre on Celebrity Apprentice this year!

We found out who he butts heads with the most on the show and why he refused to call Lord Alan Sugar "Lord"!

He also told us about the harsh reality of how LONG the days were, which he wasn't expecting.

Celebrity Apprentice kicks off this Sunday at 7pm on Channel 9 and 9now!

Missed the chat? Here's what Darren McMullen had to say about Celebrity Apprentice:

