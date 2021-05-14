Dark Mofo returns with ominous delights

Tassie's controversial festival Dark Mofo returns with a seven-night program of midwinter rituals, live music and world premieres.

The latest edition of Dark Mofo includes an entire dark down-town district Hobart, bringing after-dark art paths to various buildings and surprising spaces across the city.

Leading the festival favourites like Winter Feast, will be Ogoh-Ogoh Purging and The Burning, along with the Nude Solstice Swim.

Dark Mofo program unveiled

Also, in this year’s show festival goers will see the christening of the new DarkLab Bell Tower, the first erected in Hobart in nearly 100 years.

The 1800-kilogram bell, salvaged from a demolished church in Chicago, can be found In The Hanging Garden.

Dark Mofo takes place in Hobart from June 16–22, 2021.

darkmofo.net.au

Catch up on the latest headlines on The National Briefing. Available on Listnr.