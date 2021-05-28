Dark Mofo Festival Press Pause on Ticket Release

Tickets for Hobart’s Dark Mofo 2021 have been put on hold as they closely monitor the Covid-19 situation across the strait.

Dark Mofo will go ahead with caution at this stage, but festival organisers warn it could be subject to change.

This years program puts First Nations artists at the heart of the festival, amending for the 2020 commissioning of an artwork that offended some Indigenous people and triggered a significant backlash.

As part of an apology for the Union Flag debacle, Creative Director Leigh Carmichael had vowed a “more culturally significant program”.

Not shy of pushing boundaries, the festival will focus on the city's vegetation, with exhibitions, music gigs, walks and tours, along with late night parties, light firing up the sky and blood curdling art.

What you need to know as the border shuts to Victoria

Dark Mofo Festival organisers will closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and restrictions, particularly in Victoria, and will provide further updates as the situation unfolds.

Hobart's iconic festival returns from Wednesday, 16–22 June. Check out the full lineup and details of ticket release here.

