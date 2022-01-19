Daniel Radcliffe To Play Weird Al Yankovic In Biopic

Daniel Radcliffe is taking on a new role! This time, it's something a bit left of centre: Weird Al Yankovic.

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, will star Radcliffe as the singer, and production will be kicking off in LA next month!

The film's official synopsis reads, "The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic's life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time."

Yankovic is pretty happy with Radcliffe playing him, saying, "I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

This is truly the role we didn't see coming, but we kinda love it. We'll keep you updated on the release!

