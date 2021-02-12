Daniel Andrews Announces New Covid-19 Lockdown For Victoria

A new 5 day lockdown for Victoria has been announced by Premier Daniel Andrews.

Here are the topline restrictions that will begin 11:59pm Friday 12 February until 11:59pm Wednesday 17 February.

Stay at home unless

• Shopping for necessary goods and services (one person per household, once per day, a support person can accompany if required)

• Caregiving or compassionate reasons

• Essential work or permitted education

• Exercise (can leave for two hours of exercise)

• Other specified reasons (specific exemptions apply)

Intrastate travel: travel limit of 5km from place of primary residence

Face coverings

• Must be carried at all times

• Must be worn indoors and outdoors except if at home, or if an exemption applies

Private gatherings: Not permitted. Intimate partner visits are allowed.

Public gatherings: Not permitted (two people for exercise, or members of your household)

If you can work from home, you must work from home.

Schools are closed but will be open for vulnerable children and the children of essential workers.

