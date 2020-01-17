Dance In The Rain At Sydney’s French Champagne Festival Tomorrow!

Tomorrow, the ‘So Frenchy So Chic’ festival is coming back to Sydney and as always, it sounds like the most fabulous day of the year!

The garden party festival aims to transform festival goers to France with music, wine, champagne and cheese - plenty of cheese!

The 100% French pop music lineup will keep you entertained from 1pm - 11pm, while cheeseboards, charcuterie, raclette, crepes, mussels, oysters, artisanal pastries and more await your tastebuds!

“Let our French bar pour you a cocktail, a glass of the finest Laurent Perrier champagne or sommelier-chosen wine while you indulge in a mouth-watering gallic cuisine designed to be shared, paired, discovered and devoured. Enjoy a free coffee with L’OR Espresso to boost your energy level at #SFSC20 or indulge yourself with an Espresso Martini!” - OKAY THEN.

If ordering a pre-made hamper isn’t your thing, attendees are also encouraged to bring their own food for picnic.

The festival will take place at Bicentennial Park Glebe this Saturday, January 18th.

Find out more information about tickets here!

