Are you an aspiring dancer or know someone who is? Well it's time to strap on those dancing shoes! Dance at Nikki Webster are holding an Open Day on Saturday the 25th of January from 8:30am at the studio in Erina. It doesn't matter if you're a beginner or an expert, everyone is welcome!

There will be FREE dance classes all day, so you can try you skills at Jazz, Ballet, Tap, Cheerleading, Silks and Aerial Antigravity! Plus there's even Fairy Ballet and Movers and Shakers for the little ones! And this year, Dance at Nikki Webster is offering ONE wildcard entry to audition for the Dance Moms Australia TV Show! This could be your time to shine!

What: Dance at Nikki Webster Open Day

When: Saturday 25th January | 8:30am

Where: 310 The Entrance Road | Erina

