She's one of Australia's most impressive performers and now Dami Im is set to take on her next role... as a Mum!

The singer made the announcement on her Instagram with an adorable picture of her ultrasound revealing her bub is due in May 2022!

Oh we can't wait!

Congrats to Dami and her hubby Noah!

