Dakota Johnson Brings Jane Austen's 'Persuasion' To Life In Movie Trailer

Dakota Johnson will break the 'fourth wall' in film based on the 1817 Jane Austen novel, Persuasion, coming soon to Netflix!

The film will be a bit of a different take on the original book, where Anne Elliot (Johnson) will talk about her relationships with her family to the camera.

We'll also see commentary from Anne (Johnson) about all the romance going down! She finishes the trailer with, "don’t let anyone tell you how to live or who to love."

Here's what it's about for a bit of a refresher:

Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she once sent away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel.

Here's the trailer:

Jane Austen is also author to some other period favourites, including Emma, Pride and Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility.

Persuasion will be released in Australia on Netflix this July 15.

Big Brother's Farmer Dave Chats About His Strong Connection With Reggie Bird

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android