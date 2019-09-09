Dad's Day Out! A Free Family Fun Day!

Families from all over the Central Coast are welcome to attend this free event that celebrates it's 10th birthday, as well as the important role that men play in the lives of their children and family.

Activities on the day include; A ninja warrior course, sand art, plaster painting, badge making, tug of war, a baby animal farm, fishing activities, races, a family photo booth, and lots more entertainment... Plus there will be face painting for the kids and a FREE BBQ for everyone!

What: Dad's Day Out

When: Sunday September 22 | 10am-2pm

Where: Lake Munmorah Reserve, Colongra Bay Road

