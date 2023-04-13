Cyclone Ilsa Intensifies To Category Four, People Begin To Evacuate

Cyclone Ilsa has now reached category four intensity, with towns now in its path beginning to evacuate as it approaches the coast.

Campers have evacuated from Eighty Mile Beach, 250 kilometres north of Port Hedland, after warnings the sanctuary could take a direct hit while roadhouses along Great Northern Highway are also shutting.

The weather system is expected to cross the coast and turn south-east on Thursday afternoon as it moves towards the Pilbara coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology at 8am AWST said the cyclone was “within 20 kilometres of 17.7 degrees South 118.9 degrees East, estimated to be 290 kilometres north of Port Hedland and 295 kilometres northwest of Wallal Downs”.

It is moving south south-west at about 15km/h.

Already intensifying in strength, the cyclone could reach wind gusts of up to 275km/h at its core and bring rainfall of 200 to 400mm which could also cause flooding.

Ilsa’s core is expected to impact areas between De Grey and west of Bidyadanga late Thursday night or early Friday morning before tracking inland.

Destructive winds of up to 170km/h are possible at Telfer on Friday if the centre passes close enough.

It’s expected the system will weaken Friday overnight as it moves towards the southern part of the Northern Territory.

Visit the Bureau of Meteorology for updates on Cyclone Ilsa.

