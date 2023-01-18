Cyclist Hospitalised After Being Hit By Vehicle In Perth's South

Investigators are looking into a road incident near Rockingham on Wednesday, after a Perth man was struck by a car while riding a bicycle.

Police said the man in his 30's was cycling along Wyola Street before he was hit by vehicle around 5am.

He was taken to Royal Perth hospital with serious, non life-threatening injuries.

The incident in Coolongup has reportedly left the man with head injuries, as Police work through the details.

Neighbours reportedly heard screaming, while there's been unconfirmed reports of a possible hit and run incident.

Police locked down the street in preparation, while the man recovers in hospital.

