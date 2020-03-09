Current Flooded And Water Affected Roads In Mackay & Whitsundays

With all the rain, there are a lot of roads affected. You can find the most up to date list of affected roads HERE, but as of 6am 10/03/20 these are the currently affected roads:

MACKAY

Neills rd – Habana

Golf links rd

Windmill crossing

Pugsley Street

Palm Tree Rd

Barrie Lane

Stanfords Rd

Marian eton rd

N Inneston Rd

Bruce highway south of koumala

Whitsundays

Russells crossing – bowen

NORMANBY ROAD – Bogie slippery sections

Strathmore rd

Rutherford rd

Isaac Council Region

Marion Settlement Notch Point Rd

Carmila W Rd

Majors rd

Camerons rd – carmilla

Upper Flaggy Rock Rd

Collaroy Tierawoomba Rd

Marlborough Sarina Rd

Pasha Rd

Valkyrie Rd – Valkyrie

St Lawrence N Rd



Ripplebrook Rd

Lotus creek rd

Croydon St - St Lawrence Croydon Rd

Isaac River Rd

May Downs Rd

Clermont Alpha Rd