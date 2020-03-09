Current Flooded And Water Affected Roads In Mackay & Whitsundays
Be safe!
With all the rain, there are a lot of roads affected. You can find the most up to date list of affected roads HERE, but as of 6am 10/03/20 these are the currently affected roads:
MACKAY
Neills rd – Habana
Golf links rd
Windmill crossing
Pugsley Street
Palm Tree Rd
Barrie Lane
Stanfords Rd
Marian eton rd
N Inneston Rd
Bruce highway south of koumala
Whitsundays
Russells crossing – bowen
NORMANBY ROAD – Bogie slippery sections
Strathmore rd
Rutherford rd
Isaac Council Region
Marion Settlement Notch Point Rd
Carmila W Rd
Majors rd
Camerons rd – carmilla
Upper Flaggy Rock Rd
Collaroy Tierawoomba Rd
Marlborough Sarina Rd
Pasha Rd
Valkyrie Rd – Valkyrie
St Lawrence N Rd
Ripplebrook Rd
Lotus creek rd
Croydon St - St Lawrence Croydon Rd
Isaac River Rd
May Downs Rd
Clermont Alpha Rd