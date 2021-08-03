Culcairn's Andrew Hoy Becomes Australia's Oldest Olympic Medallist

At the Tokyo 2020 Games, Andrew Hoy was entering his eighth Olympics - a record by any Australian. At the age of 62, he remains a competitive rival with medals to prove it.

The Australian equestrian great, Hoy claimed Silver in the team event before securing Bronze in the individual competition at Tokyo.

Born in the Riverina, NSW town of Culcairn (about 50km from the state border), Hoy is an all-time Olympian that has brought joy once more to his local community.

His mother, Dorothy Hoy, watched with pride from her home in Culcairn.

"It was exciting," Mrs Hoy said.

"First of all the team and then the individual, I don't think we expected that.

"We celebrated last night. It was very nice, right in the middle of the night."

For Hoy, it was another milestone achievement to add to the Culcairn honour board.

"My daughter sent me a message this morning saying, "Daddy, you rode really good yesterday and I want you to bring home another medal'," Hoy told Channel Seven network.

It brings Hoy's Olympic medal tally to six: three gold, two silver and a bronze.

Hoy's Games debut was 1984 in Los Angeles, upholding his extraordinary legacy.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.