Cruise Ships To Return To Tasmanian Shores From October

Tasmania Premier Jeremy Rockliff has announced the island state will welcome the return of large cruise ships in October.

In March 2020, a ban on vessels was in place across Australia at the commencement of the COVIID-19 pandemic but was lifted on April 17 this year.

While New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland welcomed the return of vessels provided testing and vaccination protocols were followed, Tasmania made an independent call on when it would welcome vessels back.

Smaller cruiser ships carrying no more than 99 people were permitted to dock in Tasmania from mid-December 2021, provided they started and finished its trip in the state.

Other restrictions eased at the announcement included masks will no longer be mandatory from June 25 on public transport, including the Spirit of Tasmania, and in schools and early childhood education and care centres.

Rockliff said easing the restrictions was a “sensible step” in the state’s transition to living with COVID-19.

“And while cases are trending downwards, it remains our collective responsibility to look out for one another by continuing to follow COVID-safe behaviours.

“Please continue to practice good hand hygiene, follow social distancing, test when you have symptoms, wear a face mask in vulnerable settings or when around vulnerable people, and stay home when you are unwell.”

The COVID-19 measures easing comes as Tasmania prepares to lift its public health emergency from June 30.

Lifting the declaration will mean wearing masks in hospitals, aged care facilities, disability provides and correctional facilitates will not be mandatory but will be based on a risk assessment each setting.

