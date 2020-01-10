Cross Custom Meats helping young lads get to NSW to help firies- and fundraising today too!

We've seen the worst of our country- and although it's not over, now we're seeing the best shine through too.

Cross Custom Meats owner Doug Cross and his team will be nice and busy today as they put on a sausage sizzle to help raise money for a group of local young lads who are giving up their Australia Day to go and help our neighbours in New South Wales.

They'll not only raise money here today, they'll also send down more than 40kgs of stock with the guys who will go and give their time to helping those who've helped us.

At a time when our country needs us, it's inspiring to see so many put their hands up to fundraise or donate goods.

It could be a little or a-lot, or a sausage in bread for lunch, but it's going to go a long way to rebuilding our beautiful country.

