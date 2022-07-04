Crikey! Robert Irwin Has Made Our Jaws Drop In This Hunky New Photo Shoot!

18-year-old Robert Irwin, son of The Crocodile Hunter, the late Steve Irwin, has made jaws drop around Australia and the world with his latest photo shoot with Stellar Magazine.

He's ditched the khakis and swapped them for Gucci in the cover of Sunday's newest Stellar issue (found inside The Sunday Telegraph (NSW), Sunday Herald Sun (Victoria), The Sunday Mail (Queensland) and Sunday Mail (SA).

In the interview, Robert spoke about growing up without Steve by his side, his interest in fashion and stepping into adulthood.

"When you are in my situation, and you don’t have a father figure to guide you through, it’s really hard," he said.

We loved hearing about Steve's alter ego "Glenn Glamour" that Robert shared with readers, where he would get around Australia Zoo without anyone noticing.

"He would put in false teeth, a wig, this ridiculous multi-coloured trench coat, the weirdest pants and really sketchy sneakers...so, ironically, the more exciting and experimental you are with your fashion, the less people will recognise you – at least for me."

Robert also revealed he's single and still looking for love! "I’m still looking. I am in no rush. It’ll happen when it happens," he told Stellar.

