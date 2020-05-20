Credit Cards Stolen From Vehicles In Numurkah

Detectives in Cobram are investigating a string of credit card thefts from parked vehicles in Numurkah.

The credit cards stolen were used to steal items from Shepparton retailers.

Police would like to speak to this male (pictured below), as he may be able to assist in the investigation.

Police believe he may have links to New South Wales areas of Deniliquin, Albury and/or Wagga Wagga.

If you recognise this man, you're urged to contact Cobram Crime Investigation Unit on 03 5871 2866 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.