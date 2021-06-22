Crazy Things You've Claimed On Tax With The Barefoot Investor!

This morning, the Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi were joined by The Barefoot Investor, Scott Pape, to chat about his new TV show and crazy tax claims!

Scott's The Barefoot Investor book went on to become the best-selling book of all time in Australia and the number one thing people told him when they read it was, 'why didn't I get taught this in school?'. But seriously!

We also found out about Scott's TV show, Scott Pape's Money Movements, where he will be teaching kids about money, which is something he's passionate about.

But since tax time is upon us, we wanted to know his hints and tips, including the weirdest things he's heard people claim tax on aaaand, we get callers to add theirs to the list!

