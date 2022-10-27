Craig David Wants You To Watch Out For His Favourite Song At Fridayz Live

Many of us know Craig David's songs word for word. So we're expecting some epic crowd singalongs when he hits the stage at Fridayz Live in November.

Ahead of his arrival, Craig caught up with Mike E and Emma on RnB Fridays Radio to reveal what HIS favourite song is and how he wrote such romantic-inspired hits at the age of 17!

