CQ Beer & Cider Festival
To Quench your Gladstone thirst!
CQ Beer + Cider Festival, a brand new, exciting, trendy, tasty and highly energetic event for our region. Proudly presented by Gladstone Festivals & Events.
Attendees can enjoy a vast selection of Australian Breweries and Cideries, whilst enjoying the plethora of food trucks and soaking up the sweet tunes of Gladstone’s and surrounds best bands.
DETAILS ABOUT THE EVENT:
Saturday Feb 1st from 2pm-late
Albion Park Gladstone
DRINK RESPONSIBLY | 18+ ONLY EVENT