Cowch Are Launching A Limited Time Caramilk Dressert Tomorrow!

4 October 2019

Available for a limited time only, Cowch Pacific Fair is launching a delicious addition to their already delectable menu using the Cadbury Caramilk chocolate bar. 

Cowch is famous for delivering deliciously sweet desserts including pancakes, pizzas, crepes, sundaes, and milkshakes. 

The new dessert will include Cadbury Caramilk squares and shortbread crumble stacked between three pancakes, topped with Caramelised condensed milk ice cream, caramel, and Caramilk squares.


