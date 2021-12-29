Covid Recap For Wednesday December 29

Covid summary for Wednesday:

Queensland has lifted PCR test requirements before entry from January 1.

QLD to allow rapid antigen test to cross border from Saturday.

South Australia will no longer provide pre-departure PCR tests.

SA adds booster mandate for frontline workers.

Victoria secures 34m rapid antigen tests to distribute for free from January.

Western Australia has order 5m rapid antigen tests, expected in early February.

New South Wales has ordered an additional 30m rapid antigen test.

NSW likely to change isolation period requirements for positive Covid cases.

NSW Premier says people who are not sick should not get a PCR test.

NSW Health advises holidaymakers to 'avoid' testing.

Case number across the country reported on Wednesday:

Victoria recorded 3,767 new cases and five deaths

New South Wales reported 11,201 new cases and three deaths

Queensland recorded 1,589 new cases

South Australia recorded 1,471 new cases

Tasmania reported 55 new cases

Northern Territory reported 19 cases

Australian Capital Territory reported 138 new cases

Western Australia reported two new cases

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that a national cabinet meeting will be bought forward to Thursday.

"With the pace at which Omicron is moving it’s not surprising that I have called a further meeting of national cabinet bringing forward the meeting we had scheduled for next week to tomorrow and I will be returning to Canberra with the chief medical officer, who joins me today, for that meeting with the other premiers and chief ministers." - PM

The focus will be on:

Defining a close contact of someone who has tested positive to Covid.

The testing regime including rapid antigen tests that people can do themselves instead of PCR tests

