Covid Positive Teen Who Allegedly Visited Nightclub While Infectious Identified

The teenager who visited a popular Adelaide nightclub after being instructed to isolate following a positive Covid test result has been identified as 19-year-old Ralph MacIntosh.

MacIntosh was arrested by police and charged with breaching a direction under the Emergency Management Act.

The 19-year-old is believed to have visited a Hindley Street nightclub on December 17 after receiving confirmation that he was Covid positive.

MacIntosh was originally to be held in custody until Wednesday but was instead released on bail on Tuesday.

When confronted with cameras as he left the City Watch House, Mr MacIntosh told reporters “I won’t be answering any questions”.

Police will allege that the 19-year-old remained at the nightclub after receiving a text message from SA Health revealing he had tested positive.

Mr MacIntosh is believed to have received the text at around 10:20PM asking him to isolate immediately but is alleged to have ignored the test message and remained at the nightclub putting around 150 patrons in danger.

The teenager was transported to Tom’s Court Covid positive medi-hotel to complete mandatory isolation.

SA Health later labelled the nightclub as an exposure site which sent over 150 people into quarantine and self-isolation including both staff and patrons.

Not only did Mr MacIntosh’s alleged actions that night force multiple staff members out of work, it also forced the nightclub to shut down for the week during one of the busiest times of the year.

Mr MacIntosh is due to face Adelaide Magistrate’s Court in February, 2022 and if found guilty could be looking at a maximum of two years in prison or a $20,000 fine.

