COVID Hospitalisations In WA Nears Peak Of First Omicron Wave

A record number of patients are being hospitalised with COVID-19 in Western Australia as Omicron threatens its next wave.

A surge in cases is likely to affect the public health system warns the doctors unit, with Premier Mark McGowan calling the already increase of hospitalisations “concerning.”

Three hundred and twenty-nine people are currently hospitalised in the state with the virus, almost beating the previous high of 327 on May 18.

McGowan blames Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 for the rising numbers.

"It is concerning, and it puts pressure on our health system. Every day, this puts pressure on our health system," he said.

"[BA.4 and BA.5 are] more infectious, and that means there's more people getting sick and more people coming to emergency departments, and more people therefore being admitted to hospital.”

WA Health recorded 6,535 cases today with the total active cases 34,527.

Australian Medical Association WA President Mark Duncan-Smith said reaching if the state reaches 350 COVID patients, it should bring back mask mandates.

“Greater than 350 cases in hospital I would consider the red zone, especially if inpatient numbers are going up quickly as public health measures take two to three weeks to reduce hospital admissions."

“If cases reach the red zone — and especially if quickly — then public health measures such as expanded mandated mask wearing should be re-introduced.

“By wearing masks more, hopefully more restrictive public health measures such as density limits can be avoided.”

