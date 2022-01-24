Covid Cases Plunge On Both Sides Of The Border

As cases start to decline either side of the Murray, hundreds of infections were reported across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) on Monday.

NSW Health detected 535 new infections in the MLHD, dropping from 843 cases reported on Sunday.

The new cases were detected from 346 PCR tests and 189 from self-reported RATs.

In NSW 15,091 new cases were reported on Monday, and 24 deaths, with 2816 people in hospital with Covid, while 196 in ICU.

Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 2712 patients were being cared for with 189 in ICU.

On the Victorian side of the border, the state reported 11,695 new infections on Monday, and sadly 17 Covid-related deaths.

There are currently 998 people hospitalised in Victoria with Covid, while 119 patients are in ICU and 47 of those ventilated.

For further testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee Covid Hotline 1800 831 099.

