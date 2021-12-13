Covid Alert As Cases Surge Across The Coast

A New South Wales resident with Omicron is now being treated in hospital, marking the first hospitalisation of someone with the new strain in Australia.

It comes as the number of Covid cases on the Central Coast have surged with 45 new infections detected across Saturday and Sunday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Central Coast Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

Included in the latest figures are members of Kincumber High School, Erina High School and Gosford East Public School according to Central Coast Parliamentary Secretary Adam Crouch.

“All students and staff on-site at the same time have been asked to monitor for symptoms,” he said.

“Should they experience symptoms of Covid they need to get tested and isolate until they return a negative test. NSW Health has assessed the situation at all three schools and have confirmed that there is no requirement to cease normal operations.” - Mr Crouch

Meanwhile, Central Coast Local Health District have issued a casual contact alert for anyone who visited Sirens Nightclub at Terrigal or the Gosford Entertainment Grounds on Saturday December 4.

The Entertainment Grounds - Saturday 4 December, 5.30pm to midnight

Sirens Nightclub - Saturday 4 December, 7pm to 2am

A spokesman from CCLHD said “people infectious with COVID-19 visited both sites”.

Anyone who visited either venues at the listed times is required to get tested immediately and isolate until a negative result is received.

NSW records 536 new cases on Monday.

