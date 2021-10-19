COVID-19 Cases Grow At Wodonga Primary School
School shut down at St. Augustine
Five new positive cases of COVID-10 have been reported at St Augustine's Primary School in Wodonga.
Any student or staff member who attended the school grounds from Wed 13/10 to Mon 18/10 are now considered a primary close contact.
Executive principal Vern Hilditch penned a letter to the school community, reassuring the proper advised precautions are in place.
"I would like to reassure you that we took immediate action as soon as we became aware of the situation and sought advice from the Department of Education and Training and the Department of Health," he said.
"The Department of Education and Training has advised us that no action is required at this stage due to the length of time since the person who was confirmed to have COVID-19 was onsite."
"Our school has also been undertaking its daily cleaning including sanitising all high-touch points throughout the school.
"All close contacts have been identified and contacted by the school today, and this information will be forwarded to Department of Health via Department of Education."
NEED TO GET TESTED TODAY?
- Lavington Sports Ground, 1 Hannah Street, midday to 5pm today
- Lavington Hall 9am to 5pm
- Wodonga hospital - 79 Vermont Street 8am to 4pm - at capacity
- Wodonga walk-in clinic corner of Smythe and Stanley 8am to 3.30pm (closed for 30 mins at noon) - at capacity
Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.