COVID-19 Cases Grow At Wodonga Primary School

School shut down at St. Augustine

Article heading image for COVID-19 Cases Grow At Wodonga Primary School

Five new positive cases of COVID-10 have been reported at St Augustine's Primary School in Wodonga.

Any student or staff member who attended the school grounds from Wed 13/10 to Mon 18/10 are now considered a primary close contact.

19 October 2021

