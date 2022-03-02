Countdown Is On For WA's Border Reopening

Western Australians are gearing up for more interstate and overseas arrivals, with the strict border rules set to fall this Thursday.

The grand reopening to the world was pushed back by Premier Mark McGowan over fears of Omicron spread within the community.

Nearly a quarter of incoming passengers over the next two days will be from overseas, as travel restrictions are erased on Thursday March 3 following more than 700 days of restrictions.

Almost 60,000 domestic travellers have taken advantage of the border easing on February 5, which could only be ticked off with an exemption.

Perth Airport is expected to welcome the first flights touching down from from Dubai, Singapore, Doha, Kuala Lumpur and Auckland.

The state government, in conjunction with WA's tourism leaders, will provide $500,000 worth of vouchers to experience the top holiday spots across the western state.

Vouchers will be given to incoming travellers at Perth Airport, with the initiative set to boost the struggling industry.

Go swimming with dolphins, skydiving at Rottnest Island or take a trip to the Pinnacles.

Tourism Minister Roger Cook said the program will help place the state back on the world map.

"Western Australia is a place like no other, and these vouchers will encourage the first arrivals to explore the stunning coastlines, famous food and wine, unique art and culture, and ancient Aboriginal history," he said.

"The vouchers, through Tourism WA, will also support and promote various tourism operators in Perth and the surrounding regions to thousands of incoming visitors."

