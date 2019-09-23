Council Needs Volunteers

COUNCIL is calling for volunteers who are not afraid to get their hands dirty at a tree planting event at Camilleri Street Park on Saturday, October 12.

Construction is under way on the $1.8 million project at Blacks Beach, which includes a new youth hub, off-leash dog park, boardwalk, footpaths and amenities.

Planting native trees in the natural vegetation zone, adjacent to the new youth hub, will complement this work.

Cr Ayril Paton said the tree planting would encourage the Northern Beaches community to get together and meet their neighbours, while doing something positive for the local environment.

“Council staff and contractors are undertaking weed control in the existing vegetation and are preparing the site for the native trees and groundcovers that are set to be planted at this event,” he said.

“The vegetation will not only be drought-resistant and better suited to the local environment but will help beautify the area while increasing biodiversity and environmental values at the site.

“The Northern Beaches community have shaped the vision for Camilleri Street Park through the consultation stage and now we’re encouraging them to get involved in the next step of the project.”

The Camilleri Street Park community planting day will be held on Saturday, October 12.

Residents are asked to register online at camilleriparktreeplanting.eventbrite.com.au prior to the event so that council can determine expected numbers. Participants must check-in on the day at 8.30am, ready for a 9am start.

The event will be followed by a free sausage sizzle to thank participants for their efforts. Please wear enclosed shoes, sun-smart clothes and bring a water bottle.

The Camilleri Street Park project is jointly funded by the Queensland Government and Mackay Regional Council.



