COUNCIL is preparing to install a single-lane roundabout at the Milton and Archibald streets intersection.

The current T-intersection is reaching capacity, and the roundabout will be able to cater for higher traffic volumes as well as improving safety.

The upgrade will require the removal of 12 trees along the airport boundary fence near the intersection, which will take place on Wednesday, September 30, from 7am.

There will not be any impact to traffic during this work.

Once the tree removal is complete, council will begin work relocating key service infrastructure between October 2020 and March 2021. This will include the relocation of optic fibre services, water mains, sewer services and electrical services.

The construction of the roundabout at the Milton and Archibald streets intersection will also be complemented with new trunk drainage infrastructure to improve flood immunity in this area.

Construction of the roundabout and associated trunk drainage infrastructure will begin in March 2021, weather permitting.

This project is proudly funded by the Queensland Government through the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme (TIDS) and Mackay Regional Council.