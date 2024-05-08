Could this be the end for Channel Ten?

Reports Channel Ten is in trouble amid failing programs, sliding ratings, an ad revenue crisis and a messy ownership battle with its American parent company.

News surfaced today that a number of reality series will not be returning, including The Masked Singer, and The Bachelor franchise.

A professor from the Queensland University of Technology Amanda Lotz, who leads their Transforming Media Industries research program, said it’s unlikely Australia will still have three free-to-air commercial networks soon.

