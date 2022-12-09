Could A Tax Offset Save Australia’s Live Music Industry?

Could a tax adjustment save Australia's live music venues?

A new study has found a 70 percent drop in the number of venue-based live music gigs taking place in Australia following Covid.

Shockingly, around one in seven venues say they never expect to return to pre-pandemic-sized audiences with the current tax settings in place.

So what can we do? Dean Ormston - CEO of APRA AMCOS - which represents more than 100,000 musicians, joined The Briefing to find out about a new tax offset that could revive the live music sector.

