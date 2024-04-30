Cosmopolitan magazine returns to Australia after six years

Cosmopolitan magazine is making a return to Australia, after a six-year hiatus.

The renowned lifestyle glossy will head to the press for its first revived issue in August – led by Sydney publisher Katarina Kroslakova via her publishing house KK Press, in collaboration with New York-based publishing company Hearst Magazines International.

Cosmopolitan Australia will publish six issues per year, with Kroslakova in the process of building a local editorial team, including an editor.

Kroslakova spoke to Hit 104.7's Wilko & Courts about the exciting news...