Cosi Was Invited To Judge ‘Miss Nude Australia’ But Turned It Down… Then Wrote A Song About It

This week, hit107 broke the news that a stripper had accidentally started a fire at The Crazy Horse and the building had to be evacuated.

As it turns out, Cosi was actually invited to the venue that night as a judge for Miss Nude Australia.

Although he was happy to be safely away from the flames, Cosi is still pretty upset that he turned down the job, so he decided to express his sorrow the best way he knows how: through a musical poem.

Take a listen:

Okay that’s actually EXTREMELY catchy.

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!