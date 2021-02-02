Cosi Reveals He’s Opening A ‘High End’ Restaurant In SA Next Week!

WE CAN'T BELIEVE IT

Article heading image for Cosi Reveals He’s Opening A ‘High End’ Restaurant In SA Next Week!

You heard it here first guys! The Costello's are apparently opening a restaurant??

Cosi confirmed the exciting news live on-air this morning that he is opening a 'high end' restaurant called Sebastian's in Patawalonga, South Australia!

Take a listen to the full details below:

2 February 2021

