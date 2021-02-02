Cosi Reveals He’s Opening A ‘High End’ Restaurant In SA Next Week!

You heard it here first guys! The Costello's are apparently opening a restaurant??

Cosi confirmed the exciting news live on-air this morning that he is opening a 'high end' restaurant called Sebastian's in Patawalonga, South Australia!

Take a listen to the full details below:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download the SAFM app on iOS or Android to catch up now!

Download the SAFM App on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.