Cork & Canvas Is Now Offering Online Classes With Home Art Kits Available!

Just because we can’t go out, that doesn’t mean we still can’t participate in a fabulous art class (with wine) from home!

Today, Cork and Canvas has launched on-demand Paint & Sip sessions for people to enjoy from home!

For $25, art lovers can gain access to a step-by-step video tutorial run by Cork and Canvas’ senior lead artists and allows participants to stop and start the tutorial, meaning you can take the class at your own pace.

Once you’ve purchased your class, you can watch it as many times as you like for 10 days!

This should come in particularly handy over the Easter long weekend, where families can get creative with the special Easter Bunny painting class.

So, what if you don’t have your own supplies?

The company is also offering the purchase of Creative Kits filled with art materials ($65 - $230) which can be picked up from Darlinghurst, NSW until 17 April 2020. Deliveries directly to your door will commence after this day to all States.

But we know what you’re thinking: “What about the wine??”

Well, Cork and Canvas has teamed up with Different Drop to also offer $20 vouchers wine orders over $100.

Find out more information here!

