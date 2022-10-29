Conservation of Australia's Furry Favourite In Focus At NSW Koala Conference

A former NSW Liberal Member of Legislative Council (MLC) says "now is the time to insist koalas are a priority".

The NSW Koala Conference has commenced at Coffs Harbour, aiming to elevate the issue of koala conservation ahead of the NSW State Election in March 2023.

Former MLC Catherine Cusack organised the conference, inviting scientists, conserbationists, wildlife carers and First nations people to consider policie which would protect koalas and their habitats.

"As a former MP who served in opposition and government, I saw up close how our political process is failing koalas," she said.

"I crossed the floor twice in Parliament — both incidents concerned koala protection. I came to realise that individual politicians speaking out is insufficient — collective action by citizens is their last line of defence.

"Our iconic koala populations are vanishing from the Australian landscape. Now is the time to insist koalas are a priority."

Following presentations at the event, Saving Sydney Koalas' Patricia Durman called for NSW politicians to declare their stance on the animal's conservation ahead of the State Election.

She added Sydney’s last chlamydia free koala population in Campbelltown will be extinct before 2050 if nothing is done.

"We need to know which politicians will support the koala and which will not as we go into the state election."

