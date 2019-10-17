Conrad Sewell Announces Australian Big World Regional Tour

ARIA Award winning artist Conrad Sewell has announced a 21 date Australian regional tour kicking off January 2020.

The announcement follows the release of Sewell's Big World music video earlier this week. The song is the 4th single on his latest album, Life, preceded by Changing, Love Me Anyway, and the title track Life.

Big World is an auto-biographical track written about Sewell's life, starting with his birth and ending with what he wants written on his gravestone. The video was shot in his home town of LA, and features home videos of Conrad as a young child.

Sewell described the video as having a '90s nostalgic vibe mixed with the bright colours of LA, adding, "To me, it really sums up my life's journey so far".

The Big World Regional Tour will kick off on the 25th January, 2020 with Conrad arriving in Albury on Sunday 26th January at the Kinross Woolshed Hotel.

“I’m so excited to be embarking on my biggest ever Australian tour, visiting so many cities I haven’t played in before. I can’t wait to meet all of the fans and touch as many people with the music as possible.” - Conrad Sewell

Tickets to The Big World Regional Tour will go on sale Monday 21st October from 9am AEDST.