Conor & Mary From Bachelor In Paradise Revealed They're Expecting A Baby Plus Their Co-Star Godparent

The franchise's first baby!

Article heading image for Conor & Mary From Bachelor In Paradise Revealed They're Expecting A Baby Plus Their Co-Star Godparent

Instagram

The Bachelor in Paradise franchise has its first baby announcement, with Conor Canning and Mary Viturino sharing their exciting news over the weekend... 

Too cute 😍

This morning when the couple joined Hit Network's Jimmy & Nath in the studio, they shared the moment they found out they were expecting, discussed candidates for the baby's godfather, and the cancellation of the next season of BIP. 

This is the kind of good news we need more of in 2020!! 

Hear the full chat in the catch up below.. 

Ebony Reeves

2 November 2020

Ebony Reeves

bachelor in paradise
the bachelor
baby announcement
