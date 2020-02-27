CONFIRMED: We Have Found Big Brother Australia's Exact Location

So, we have some news which will definitely rob the Queenslanders of their title of being the home of Big Brother Australia.

Sorry not sorry.

After much anticipation, we can officially confirm that the reality tv show has been spotted in a Sydney surburb at an erriely familiar location.

North Head, Manly!

For those who aren't Sydneysiders, this is the same location that Biggest Loser Australia was also previously filmed at.

A source has told the Hit Network that they could see the house from their street. They also revealed that there was plenty of action happening on the scene with security and camera crew walking in and out of the set, which has us thinking we could see our favourite show back on our screens VERY soon.

Watch this space people, looks like Big Brother 2020 isn't far away!

Catch Up On the Latest MAFS Here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.